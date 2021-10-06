Big Y partners with East Longmeadow Fire Dept. to administer flu shots

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Big Y has partnered with East Longmeadow to give out flu shots to residents at a drive-thru clinic located at the town’s fire department.

Big Y healthcare workers there told 22News the flu shot is also available at the store’s pharmacies.

“You definitely should get the flu vaccine,” Jennifer Salvon, a pharmacy operations manager at Big Y recommends. “It’s important to protect yourself from the flu and COVID-19.”

According to CDC, the 2020-2021 flu season saw very few flu cases because of prevention measures put into place for the Covid-19 pandemic. The agency is urging everyone to get both the COVID and flu vaccinations.

