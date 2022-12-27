SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new record of people have now been vaccinated through 73 Big Y Pharmacy and Wellness Centers across Massachusetts and Connecticut.

During the second annual Big Y Vax Week, a record-breaking 16,000 inoculations were given at the many store locations. Customers, employees, and their families received their vaccines in Pharmacies-Wellness Centers or on-site clinics. The clinic locations were offering seasonal, high-dose flu, and COVID-19 vaccines. While in-store pharmacies provided a variety of vaccines like Pneumococcal (pneumonia), Shingrix (shingles), Tdap (Tetanus, Diptheria, and Pertussis), Hepatitis A and B, Meningococcal (Meningitis), MMR (Measles, Mumps, and Rubella), Gardasil (HPV).

Staff members who gave a lot of shots that week are proud of their customers for making the second annual Big Y, Big Vax Week so successful. “It was great to see all the people coming in and getting vaccinated during the week. It also showed how Big Y is here for the community, for them to get vaccinated,” said Christi Masciadrelli of Big Y Pharmacy in Springfield.

During the year 2022 so far, a record number for the entire chain of 30,000 flu shots were administered. “I am so very proud of our incredible pharmacy staff for their extraordinary efforts this past year. Their dedication to protecting individuals continues to show Big Y’s impact on the communities we serve. Our goal with expanding our immunization program is to reduce the burden of respiratory illnesses everywhere, said Elaine Zimnoski, Big Y’s Immunization Coordinator. “We understand the importance of assisting our communities and providing access to preventable health care through services such as immunizations. I am grateful for the trust our patients have in us. Our professional pharmacy teams look forward to continuing to serve their communities in 2023.”

Elaine Zimnoski Big Y Immunization Coordinator (Courtesy of Big Y Corporations)

Health officials are encouraging many to get vaccinated with flu season seeing an increasing high. CDC estimated that nearly 15 million illnesses, 150,000 hospitalizations, and 9,300 deaths from flu so far. Big Y will be continuing to offer vaccines with no appointment necessary.