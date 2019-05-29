Bill Buckner loses long battle with Lewy Body Dementia

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Lewy Body Dementia (LBD) is the second most common progressive brain disease, only behind Alzheimer’s’ disease.

Former Red Sox first baseman Bill Buckner died Memorial Day after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia.

LBD is a type of neurodegenerative brain disease that shares similarities with Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s. Symptoms include impaired thinking, memory loss, immobility, and even hallucinations.

LBD patients can die from pneumonia and other infections due to weakness.

Buckner’s family didn’t say how long he had been suffering from LBD or what caused his death.

Lewy Body Dementia and Alzheimer’s disease are both forms of dementia, which is an umbrella term that describes the symptoms of the disease. The Alzheimer’s Association in Springfield has programs and a 24/7 helpline for people affected by these diseases.

The Alzheimer’s Association told 22News all forms of dementia are on the rise worldwide.

“We know dementia is extremely common in the population. Almost six people in the U.S. are living with some form of dementia, and we want to continue talking to people about it and let them know that there are resources available,” said Meghan Lemay, regional manager of Alzheimer’s Association in Springfield.

Lemay told 22News there is no cure or treatment for dementia, but there is medication you can take that can help reduce the severity of symptoms.

Lemay said research shows regular exercise, adequate sleep, a healthy diet, and reading can lower your risk for developing the disease.

