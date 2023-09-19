SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As COVID-19 case counts increase, local alliances are working to make sure underserved communities have access to the updated vaccine.

The Black Springfield Covid-19 Coalition is doing just that. According to state data, there were recently 2,700 confirmed Covid cases. To keep up with these numbers, the Coalition wants to help marginalized black communities gain access to the new vaccine, along with protecting those who are uninsured.

“These are the most vulnerable communities,” said Bud Williams, State Representative of the 11th Hampden District. “We have most of the service industry jobs. We’re everywhere close together, so that’s why it’s really important that we get these communities vaccinated.”

Willaims hopes mobile clinics will be offered again at places like the Caring Health Center and STCC, for people to get vaccinated.

