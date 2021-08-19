Blue Cross: No cost to members for booster shots

BOSTON (SHNS) – With COVID-19 booster shots now on the horizon, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts confirmed it will cover the additional vaccine doses with no cost-sharing for its members, pending authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced plans to begin making booster doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines available next month to American adults, who will become eligible for the shots eight months after they received their second dose.

The federal government distributes the vaccines free of charge, and clinicians and pharmacies can still bill insurers for administration costs.

“Since the COVID-19 vaccines first became available, we’ve been committed to supporting widespread vaccination in our communities,” said Blue Cross chief medical officer Dr. Sandhya Rao. “Vaccines are the best tools we have to protect us against COVID-19, and we want to make it easy for our members to get vaccinated, so we can all do our part to get back to the people and places we love, and help end this global pandemic.”