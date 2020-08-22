Breastfeeding still advisable amid COVID-19 concerns

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – August is National Breastfeeding Awareness Month.

According to the CDC, human milk is uniquely suited for infants, is better for digestion, and contains essential nutrients for babies in the early months of life.

Breast milk also protects infants from the risk of ear infections and respiratory illnesses as well as disorders. 22News spoke with, Carolyn Greenfield, a midwife who serves both Connecticut and western Massachusetts and she said that breastfeeding provides an extra boost of immunity for the baby.

Greenfield told 22News, “So the first colostrum which is the sticky golden substance that the baby feeds from the breast will get immunities, antibodies that are from the mother specifically for the baby, we call it mother nature’s vaccine.”

The World Health Organization recommends that mothers with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 should be encouraged to initiate or continue to breastfeed. Saying that the benefits substantially outweigh the potential risk of transmission.

Current recommendations to prevent spread while breastfeeding includes hand hygiene, and sterilizing pumping equipment after each use.