Calling 211 offers Massachusetts residents help with health and social needs

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – United Way of Pioneer Valley has kept its word-to launch into its second 100 years with new programs to address greater Springfield’s health and social needs.

United Way of Pioneer Valley has activated the Call2Talk hotline, where troubled callers can get help dealing with their myriad of problems. United Way’s Executive Director Paul Mina told 22News, in today’s world, emotional problems can have a way of adding up.

“Very very important, people don’t realize there’s mental health stress and strain is just as difficult like the virus itself. People are concerned about their jobs, they’re concerned about child care, they’re concerned about their older parents.” Paul Mina of United Way

Graduate students from Springfield College will take the calls from conflicted people under the Call2Talk program at United Way headquarters. Anyone is Massachusetts that needs help with food programs, housing and emergency shelter, elder care, physical and mental health, childcare resources, drug and alcohol services, utility assistance, victim services can call.

Springfield College President Mary-Beth Cooper is proud to participate. “We’re dealing with depression, with health issues having an opportunity to reach out and talk to someone, it’s critical.” Mary-Beth Cooper at United Way

Anyone needing emotional support can call Call2Talk directly by dialing 211 or at 413-505-5111.

Mayor Domenic Sarno saluted the United Way on its first hundred years and for its new call program to help people stricken with emotional problems.

“A lot of times that simple phone call can help someone and a family out, and that’s the DNA of the United Way.” Mayor Sarno

Less than two months into its second one hundred years and the United Way of Pioneer Valley is introducing new programs to benefit western Massachusetts during s deeply critical time.