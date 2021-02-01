Can current COVID-19 vaccines work against new variants?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Medical experts are warning that the United Kingdom’s variant of COVID-19 is expected to become the dominant strain.

The more virus spread and transmission there is, the more variants you’re going to see. South Africa, Brazil, and the United Kingdom are all places where different variants of COVID-19 have developed.

Earlier this month, the COVID-19 variant originating from the United Kingdom was found in Massachusetts. There’s been much speculation globally as to whether the current vaccines can fight these strains.



Baystate Health’s Dr. Mark Keroack told 22News that these variants will continue to develop but the vaccines we have now should continue to protect us. Dr. Keroack added while these viruses are more transmissible, they shouldn’t pose a major threat.

“I emphasize the word slightly, it’s not like this is a brand new virus that’s going to overwhelm the immunity. The virus appears to cause the same type of disease and slightly more transmissible but is effectively neutralized by the vaccine,” said Keroack.

As scientists continue to monitor these strains Dr. Keroack said for now there’s no need to be overwhelmed.

“There’s a lot of scientific speculation that these are brand new viruses we have never seen before and that it’s going to prove our treatments and vaccines are useless that’s completely not true,” said Dr. Keroack.

He added that variants are inevitable but vaccines will provide enough protection.

In years to come, we may be dealing with minor variants of the virus but if we all have the antibodies we won’t have to worry about a pandemic according to Dr. Keroack.