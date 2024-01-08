NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Cases of three major respiratory viruses, the flu, COVID-19 and RSV, are surging across the United States and right here in the Commonwealth. Doctors are pushing for people to get vaccinated, as cases of all three viruses trend upward.

In an effort to spread awareness, the Northampton Department of Health and Human Services hosted one of their educational series Monday providing practical information about valuable resources and relevant topics for the community to stay safe. They reviewed prevention tips, the latest vaccine information for older adults, who is eligible and where vaccines can be found.

Right now, vaccine uptake for these respiratory illness seem to be lagging, with the CDC saying nearly eight million fewer people got their shots by mid-December compared to the same period in 2022.

The latest COVID-19 variant is currently responsible for about one in five new coronavirus cases. Doctors say that the best defense against this “tripledemic” is to get vaccinated.