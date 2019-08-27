CDC advising people to get vaccinated before flu season starts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Flu season will be here before you know it.

The Centers for Disease Control in Washington D.C. says the flu season is expected to begin October 1, as it did last year. They urge people to get a flu shot in September.

Christi Masciadrelli, a pharmacist at Big Y’s Cooley Street location, told 22News that with the flu season expected to start in October, she’s recommending getting a flu shot as quickly as possible.

“It takes two weeks for the flu vaccine to fully kick in,” she explained. “I usually recommend people start getting the vaccine now or by the middle of September to be ready for October 1.”

During the flu season that ended in April, nearly 6,000 people died and half a million were hospitalized.

Even during late August, some Big Y customers have already come in for their flu shots.