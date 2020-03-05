CDC advising public transportation companies to clean their vehicles to enhance passenger safety

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – Thousands of people across western Massachusetts take public transportation every day and with that many people relying on it, germs can spread very easily.

There haven’t been any confirmed cases of coronavirus here in western Massachusetts, but taking steps like having hand sanitizer and using it before you get on and off your ride is a good way to prevent getting sick.

Of the more than 160 cases of the coronavirus in the United States, many of them have been transmitted due to travel.

The CDC is advising public transportation companies to thoroughly clean their vehicles to help enhance passenger safety.

They are also advising passengers to try and avoid touching any handrails or door handles unless it’s absolutely necessary.

MBTA general manager Steve Poftak said they’ll be regularly disinfecting all frequently-touched surfaces, like handrails and fare gates, in MBTA stations in Boston.

There’s no word on whether similar measures will be used anywhere in western Massachusetts.

In terms of students who are studying abroad, UMass Amherst has already told students in Italy that they need to return by Friday.