WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Temperatures are likely going to reach the triple digits this weekend, and whatever temperature the thermometer hits, it’s likely to actually feel even hotter.

This weekend, people should avoid strenuous work or activity outside, or inside of places without air conditioning.

Drinking plenty of water is extremely important in avoiding heat-related illness, and if you are going to be outside, limit your sun exposure by wearing a hat. If you do want to spend time outside this weekend, early in the morning and later at night are the coolest and safest times to do that.

The West Springfield Fire Department said they do see a spike in medical calls when it gets this hot out, and children and the elderly are particularly susceptible to heat-related illnesses.

“When you have extreme weather, whether extreme cold or extreme heat, the ambulance calls do increase,” Lt. Michael Dickson told 22News.

Lt. Dickson recommended, “If you aren’t feeling well, always call 911. Especially if it is the elderly or the kids, they are the ones affected by it the most. Make sure they stay hydrated and in a cool environment. This weather can be tough on anyone, much less them.”

According to the CDC, air conditioning is the strongest factor in preventing heat-related illness, and even spending a few hours in air conditioning can make a big difference.

Cooling centers will be opened in a number of cities and towns in our area.