CDC chief: U.S. at “critical nexus” in pandemic

BOSTON (SHNS) – As states open up economic activity further and some scale back on rules designed to guard against COVID-19 transmission, the head of the Centers for Disease Control said Wednesday that “troubling signs” continue in the pandemic’s trajectory.

At 66,000, the most recent seven-day average of cases represents an increase of 3.5 percent from the prior seven days, said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.

The most recent seven-day average of deaths increased 2.2 percent from the previous seven days to slightly more than 2,000 deaths per day.

“We continue to see troubling signs in the trajectory of the pandemic in the U.S., with the most recent declines in cases and deaths continuing to show signs of stalling,” she said. “We knew this could happen as variants emerged and reached more people in more communities, but we can still reduce their impact.”

Saying “so much can turn in the next few weeks,” Walensky urged people to get vaccinated if they can. “Whether mandated or not, as individuals and as communities, we can still take the right public health action to protect ourselves and others: wearing a well-fitting mask, avoiding travel in crowds, social distancing, and practicing good hand hygiene,” she said.