CDC: COVID-19 risks double when working in an office

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Working in an office instead of remotely may increase your chances of testing positive for COVID-19.

That is according to a new study from the CDC that surveyed more than 200 working adults who reported coronavirus symptoms back in July. The study showed that people who had been working in an office before getting sick were almost twice as likely to test positive for coronavirus. That is compared to adults working from home.

22News spoke with a remote worker who said he thinks remote working makes people feel safe but working in-person still has its benefits.

“I think it will make people feel a little safer but I think it could also be very stressful because of all the distractions and not really having all of the social aspects that would be there also,” said Tim Garner of West Springfield.

According to the CDC study, people who worked from home were more likely to be white, college-educated, and have a salary of at least $75,000.