CDC: Estimated 19m+ flu-related illnesses over 3 months

(CNN) — The CDC has released new preliminary data about the impact of the current flu season.

The agency estimates that — between October and the end of January — there were between 19-and 26-million flu-related illnesses in the US and up to 25,000 deaths.

CDC estimates that between Oct. 1 and Jan. 25, there were at least 19 million illnesses, 180,000 hospitalizations and 10,000 deaths caused by #flu.

The CDC has a couple of warnings about this data.

It’s preliminary and there may be even more cases.

Also, these are estimated ranges that were calculated using weekly surveillance data along with data from prior seasons.