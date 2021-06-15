CDC issues health advisory of increase in cases of highly contagious virus

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A highly contagious virus that usually increases during the fall season is on the rise.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Baystate Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a health advisory due to a seasonally-unusual increase in the spread of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).

Baystate Health has announced that the CDC contacted doctors and health care professionals that cases are on the rise in the South. According to Dr. John O’Reilly of Baystate Children’s Hospital, some cases have been reported there as well.

The warning signs of the virus are wheezing and a very runny nose. It is spread through air droplets and direct contact.

The virus is very common among young children and adults. The CDC reports that approximately 58,000 children are hospitalized with the infection each year. RSV can be extremely serious for any infant under three months old. By age 2, almost all children have had an RSV.

“Due to reduced circulation of RSV during the winter months of 2020-2021, older infants and toddlers might now be at increased risk of severe RSV-associated illness since they have likely not had typical levels of exposure to RSV during the past 15 months,” the CDC warns.

According to the CDC, cases of RSV remained “relatively low” from March 2020 to March 2021, as did other respiratory diseases including the flu. However, since late March, an increase in the spread of the virus has been identified in a number of states in the South.