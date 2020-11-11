CDC recommends virtual holiday celebration options to help stop COVID spread

(WWLP) – The safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving this year is to celebrate with people in your household.

That is according to updated CDC holiday guidelines.

The agency advises that if you do go to a gathering, make sure to bring your own food, drinks, plates, cups, and utensils. If you are the host, make sure to limit the number of guests and hold it outside.

It’s also important to social distance and wear a mask with two or more layers to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Chicopee resident, Crystal Labrecque told 22News, “We are going to celebrate it with family and stay home and be safe and I hope everyone stays safe too.”

Low risk options include hosting a virtual Thanksgiving meal with friends and family.