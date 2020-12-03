CDC shortens COVID-19 quarantine days, what does this mean if you’re exposed?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The CDC is changing the 14-day quarantine, allowing people to return to their normal lives much sooner.

For example, to leave quarantine without producing a test, an individual should be symptom free for 10 days after being exposed to an infected person. The second option is that quarantine can be discontinued after seven days with a negative test and no symptoms.

But it’s important not to take a test before seven days of quarantine.

22News spoke with Dr. Robert Roose, chief medical officer of Mercy Medical Center, who explained, “What they’ve also realized is that the live virus that could infect somebody else is no longer present after day number nine in virtually all studies.”

If you’re COVID positive, Dr. Roose added that it’s important to stay home until all of your symptoms subside. This includes being fever free without taking a fever reducer.

Despite the new guidelines, if you are feeling sick in any way, self isolate immediately and don’t wait for test results or for symptoms to further develop.

The CDC is hopeful that these updated guidelines will result in people staying quarantined full time, making it safer for everyone.