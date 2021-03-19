CDC updates school distancing guidance

BOSTON (SHNS) – Updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, released Friday, now recommends at least three feet of distance between students in elementary schools, and three feet between middle high school students “in areas of low, moderate, or substantial community transmission.”

When community transmission is high, older students should be six feet apart if cohorting is not possible, the guidance says. It also advises six feet of distance when eating, singing, playing instruments or exercising, between adults in school buildings, between adults and students, and in common areas.

Guidance for Massachusetts schools from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education also uses a minimum of three feet as a distancing standard, though it recommends six feet when possible.

Responding to the CDC update, Massachusetts Teachers Association President Merrie Najimy reiterated her union’s call to push back the deadline for full in-person learning in elementary schools from April 5 to April 26, to give educators more time to get vaccinated and address logistical challenges.

“The CDC has said for nearly a year that six feet of distancing helps reduce the spread of the coronavirus in schools,” Najimy said. “The new guidance says three feet is now good enough in most circumstances, even though it will lead to a sharp increase in the number of potentially infected people in our school buildings. For Massachusetts, this guidance comes at a time when new cases are relatively high and more contagious variants are spreading.”

The Baker administration has been promoting a study of three- and six-foot distancing requirements in Massachusetts schools, which found that lower physical distancing policies can be adopted in schools that have mask mandates without negatively impacting student or staff safety.