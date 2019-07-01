CDC warns about parasite that could be living in swimming pools

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The CDC is warning about a parasite that could be living in swimming pools.

The parasite is called Cryptosporidium and it can cause serious health problems and profuse watery diarrhea for as long as three weeks.

According to the CDC, the number of people infected by the parasite increased by nearly 13 percent each year between 2009 and 2017.

The parasite can enter the body when a swimmer swallows contaminated water. If you become infected, you may become seriously sick and suffer diarrhea for as long as three weeks.

The CDC said the parasite has a high tolerance to chlorine and can survive in a properly chlorinated pool for up to seven days.

But Teddy Bear Pools & Spas in Chicopee said there is a product called “shock” that will take care of that parasite.

“It’s a super chlorination method that will kill all forms of bacteria, no matter what is seen or unseen,” lab manager Glen Swiatlowski told 22News.

He recommends, “If you were to shock the pool on a weekly or biweekly basis you would take care of any problem that would come up.”

Swiatlowski told 22News they have seen this parasite in pools, but it is very rare.

The CDC said if you are suffering diarrhea, don’t go swimming in a pool until at least two weeks after the diarrhea subsides.