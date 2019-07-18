CDC warns people to toss out recalled flour linked to E. coli outbreak

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A multi-state E. coli outbreak linked to recalled flour appears to be over, but health experts worry there are still people at risk.

Top brands affected include Pillsbury, King Arthur flour and Baker’s Corner.

Below are the flour mixes that are affected by the recall:

Brand Castle, LLC

Brand Castle Arctic Chill Chocolate Mint Cookie Mix: UPC 6-54448-01035-2, Lot L6112618

Brand Castle Hot Cocoa Cookie Mix: UPC 6-54448-01036-9, Lot L5111918

Sisters Gourmet Million Dollar Cookie Mix: UPC 6-54448-00002-5, Lot L2121818

Sisters Gourmet Billion Dollar Brownie Mix: UPC 6-54448-00017-9, Lot 31OCT2019BC8324

In the Mix Chocolate Mint Chip Cookie Mix: UPC 6-54448-01081-9, Lot LM101518

Brand Castle The Grinch Sugar Cookie Mix with Sprinkles: UPC 6-54448-01038-3, Lot 25JUL2019BC8324

Pillsbury Best Bread Flour

Lot Code: 8 342, Use-By Date: JUN 08 2020

Lot Code: 8 343, Use-By Date: JUN 09 2020

King Arthur Flour

Best Used By 12/07/19 , Lot: L18A07C

Best Used By 12/08/19, Lots: L18A08A, L18A08B

Best Used By 12/14/19, Lots: L18A14A, L18A14B, L18A14C

ALDI Baker’s Corner All Purpose flour

All 5-lb. bags of Baker’s Corner All-Purpose Flour.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said even though there’s no longer an outbreak, people may still have the items in their pantries which could make them get sick later.

Symptoms of E. Coli infection include severe stomach cramps, vomiting and diarrhea, according to the CDC.

The CDC has reported 21 illnesses and three hospitalizations so far from the recalled flour.

For more information on the recall, visit the CDC’s website.