CDC warns people to toss out recalled flour linked to E. coli outbreak

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A multi-state E. coli outbreak linked to recalled flour appears to be over, but health experts worry there are still people at risk.
Top brands affected include Pillsbury, King Arthur flour and Baker’s Corner.
Below are the flour mixes that are affected by the recall:
Brand Castle, LLC
- Brand Castle Arctic Chill Chocolate Mint Cookie Mix: UPC 6-54448-01035-2, Lot L6112618
- Brand Castle Hot Cocoa Cookie Mix: UPC 6-54448-01036-9, Lot L5111918
- Sisters Gourmet Million Dollar Cookie Mix: UPC 6-54448-00002-5, Lot L2121818
- Sisters Gourmet Billion Dollar Brownie Mix: UPC 6-54448-00017-9, Lot 31OCT2019BC8324
- In the Mix Chocolate Mint Chip Cookie Mix: UPC 6-54448-01081-9, Lot LM101518
- Brand Castle The Grinch Sugar Cookie Mix with Sprinkles: UPC 6-54448-01038-3, Lot 25JUL2019BC8324
Pillsbury Best Bread Flour
- Lot Code: 8 342, Use-By Date: JUN 08 2020
- Lot Code: 8 343, Use-By Date: JUN 09 2020
King Arthur Flour
- Best Used By 12/07/19 , Lot: L18A07C
- Best Used By 12/08/19, Lots: L18A08A, L18A08B
- Best Used By 12/14/19, Lots: L18A14A, L18A14B, L18A14C
ALDI Baker’s Corner All Purpose flour
- All 5-lb. bags of Baker’s Corner All-Purpose Flour.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said even though there’s no longer an outbreak, people may still have the items in their pantries which could make them get sick later.
Symptoms of E. Coli infection include severe stomach cramps, vomiting and diarrhea, according to the CDC.
The CDC has reported 21 illnesses and three hospitalizations so far from the recalled flour.
For more information on the recall, visit the CDC’s website.