CDC: Young people, communities of color face increased depression during pandemic

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A weekly report from the Centers for Disease Control found Americans are experiencing elevated adverse mental health effects caused by the pandemic.

A recent CDC study is stressing the impact the COVID-19 pandemic is having on local communities. It found that the percentage of respondents who reported having seriously considered taking their own life in the 30 days before completing the survey was significantly higher among those 18-24 years old.

Numbers were also higher for black and brown communities as well as essential workers and unpaid caregivers.

“Mental health of people can be triggered by a sense of panic, due to the uncertainty of the future,” said Bernice Drumheller of NAMI Western Massachusetts in Agawam. “There are a lot of people who are experiencing feelings of depression and anxiety and some for the very first time.”

Brooke Gumlaw of Palmer, who has worked in the mental health field, said she has felt the emotional effects of the pandemic.

“It’s definitely been a rollercoaster,” said Gumlaw. “But it all comes down to having that personal insight of knowing when to take a step back and when you need to start engaging and self-care.”

Experts are encouraging those dealing with mental health issues during the pandemic to seek help and remember they don’t have to go through this alone.

