SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Christmas and New Years are right around the corner and people will be gathering with their loved ones to celebrate but if you have family members with dementia that will be at the celebration, there are a few things that you may want to keep in mind.

22News spoke to Susan Antkowiak, Vice President of Programs and Services at the Alzheimer’s Association and she says people should consider keeping it simple and sticking to your family tradition.

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type of dementia and the CDC reports that about 5.8 million people in the U.S. have been diagnosed. If you have a family member with Alzheimer’s disease, Antkowiak says it’s important to be able to to adapt to their changes and be sensitive to their needs. She told 22News that it would be a good idea to inform your guests of the condition of your loved one to make sure everyone is on the same page.

“I think a good thing to do as well as you can is to keep your routine with your loved one going. So get up at the same time of day to follow those same day to day rituals, familiarity is something that really is important to someone living with dementia,” said Antkowiak.

She says families should avoid large gatherings and trying to fit in all holiday celebrations into one day. If you experience any challenges with your family member who has dementia during the holidays, you can call the Alzheimer’s Association help line at 800-272-3900.