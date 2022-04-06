WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWLP)– The Census Bureau and National Center for Health Statistics has released recent data analysis of fertility rates from 1990-2019.

The fertility rate has remained stable but the data shows that the age when American women are having babies has changed. The numbers show that fertility rates of women ages 20-24 declined by 43%, while those of women ages 35-39 increased by 67%.

Analysis also found that births in the United States dropped from about 4.1 million to 3.7 million from 1990 to 2019. The exception was a mini-baby boom in the early 2000’s.

There are many factors that can cause deviations in the birth rates. In the 20th Century two world wars, economic depressions and recessions, and pandemics led to lower births during those time periods, but economic recovery saw an increase in births.