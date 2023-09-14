CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents gathered in Chicopee Thursday for the hydrocephalus flag-raising ceremony.

Hydrocephalus is a brain condition where the cerebrospinal fluid does not drain properly from the brain. There is no known cure for this condition and the only treatment option is brain surgery.

This event is significant for the community to raise awareness and serve as a beacon of hope for people living with hydrocephalus.

22News spoke to an attendee with this condition about what pushed her to conduct her own research. She told 22News that she has been through over 20 brain surgeries and listening to other people’s stories gave her a sense of community. This future lab tech will continue to study and conduct research at Westfield State University as a biology major.