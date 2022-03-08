(WWLP) – The American Heart Association, a non-profit that helps with the prevention of cardiovascular diseases, supports the idea of how daylight saving time can negatively impact your heart and brain health.

Daylight savings time revolves around the practice of setting the clocks one hour ahead from standard time during the transition to the summer season. This year, daylight savings time is expected to start on Sunday, March 13.

In a study conducted from Michigan, presented at the American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions in 2018, the springtime change of losing an hour’s sleep was in correlation to a 24% increase in daily heart attack counts.

A study made by Finland showed how there was an 8% increase in ischemic strokes, which prevents brain tissue from getting oxygen.

“We don’t really know the specific reason for increases in heart disease and stroke during the daylight saving time change, but it likely has something to do with the disruption to the body’s internal clock, or its circadian rhythm,” said American Heart Association President Donald M. Lloyd-Jones, M.D., Sc.M., FAHA, chair of the department of preventive medicine, the Eileen M. Foell Professor of Heart Research and professor of preventive medicine, medicine and pediatrics at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago.

“If you are already at risk for cardiovascular disease, the time change could be even more risky. It’s important to work on improving your health risk factors all year long, and there are some specific steps you can take to prepare for the impact of ‘springing forward’ each spring.”

The following are steps to prepare for daylight saving time: