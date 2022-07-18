CHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – The boil water mandate was lifted for the Town of Chester after a leak was discovered more than a week ago.

According to the Chester-Blandford Police Department, as of Saturday afternoon, residents can now drink the water safely after a state of emergency following a water system issue that began on Friday, July 8th.

The town’s water department notified the community there was no water in the village of Chester on Friday and was restored to everyone in the community by Sunday evening. Due to the lack of water pressure in the system that could cause contamination, a boil water order was put into place.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection lifted the boil water mandate for the town as of 2:38 p.m. Saturday.