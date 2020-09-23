Chicopee mayor and residents line up to receive free flu shot at Stop & Shop

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The flu season is approaching and many pharmacies like Stop & Shop are already offering free flu shots to residents.

COVID and flu infections are expected to rise in the coming months, but we can at least get the flu shot to keep us protected from that virus. Plus, it’s free.

Chicopee Mayor John Vieau got his annual flu shot Wednesday morning at the Stop & Shop Pharmacy on Memorial Drive. After signing the waiver, he rolled up his sleeve and a nurse injected the vaccine which only took a few minutes.

He wasn’t alone, there were residents waiting to get their shot right after him. Mayor Vieau and the pharmacy explained why the flu vaccine is so important this year, and why you shouldn’t be worried getting it.

“The goal is to take the flu out of the equation and its an order from the Governor for school aged children to get a flu shot so I just want to lead by example.” Mayor Vieau

“This will help eliminate people going to the hospital, and overwhelming our hospital system with the regular flu as well as COVID-19 if its starts accelerating in the future.” James Root, District Pharmacy Manager for Stop & Shop

Root told 22News they are already up over 100 percent in terms of total flu shots from this time last year.

According to the CDC, just 45 percent of adults in the U.S. got the flu shot last year. Root is hoping they’ll exceed that this year and at this rate, there is a good chance they will.