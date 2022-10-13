SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A story that’s important for parents with school-aged kids. Doctors are reporting an unusual spike in respiratory infections among children. 22News is working for you on what parents should know.

The Family Pediatric Emergency Department at Baystate Medical Center is near capacity right now. It’s important to know that COVID-19 is not the main culprit.

According to health officials, certain respiratory viruses are hitting harder this year than normal. This includes Rhinovirus and enterovirus. This increase could get worse as we head into the colder months of the year.

Many of these viruses cause cold-like symptoms that are mild, but certain cases can progress to complications, like pneumonia. Doctors from Baystate say that kids are getting hit harder this year because their immune systems are out of shape from COVID protocols like masks and social distancing.

The Chicopee Boys and Girls Club sees anywhere from 60 to 70 children a day and feels fortunate these viruses have not moved through their community. Shortness of breath, uncontrollable coughing, lethargy, and the inability to drink are all signs that your child needs to go to the emergency room.

And even if the symptoms are less severe, still remember to keep your child home from school, to avoid passing it to someone else.