(WWLP) – Childcare facilities across the state are going to be regularly tested for COVID-19 this summer.

A Boston-based nonprofit and the state Department of Early Education and Care are providing a free pooled coronavirus testing program for facilities.

The project will test about 6,000 children and workers per week starting in mid-June.

The initiative is an expansion of the state’s K-12 pooled testing program that is credited with keeping infections in schools low.