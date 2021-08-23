City of Chicopee welcomes new primary care office

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A new primary care office is now open in Chicopee that is being operated by two women in western Massachusetts.

River’s Edge Primary Care is open and accepting new patients. The business is being run by Dr. Jennifer Jordan and Dr. Ashley Crane with over 35 years of combined nursing experience, according to a news release from The Greater Chicopee Chamber of Commerce.

Providers offer assist with the following:

Health promotion

Disease prevention

Health maintenance

Counseling

Patient education

Diagnosis

Treatment of acute and chronic illnesses

The medical center is located at 821 E Main Street and is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call 413-409-6500.