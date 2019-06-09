Claire’s, Beauty Plus cosmetic products recalled after testing positive for asbestos

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two cosmetic products are being recalled after they tested positive for asbestos, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

On May 29 and 30, Claire’s Stores, Inc., and Beauty Plus Global undertook voluntary recalls of their respective products that tested positive for asbestos during the FDA’s ongoing testing of cosmetics.

The FDA is advising consumers to not use either of these products:

Beauty Plus Global Contour Effects Palette 2, Batch No. S1603002 / PD-C1179

Claire’s JoJo Siwa Makeup Set, SKU #888711136337, Batch/Lot No. S180109

On March 5, the FDA issued a similar alert for other Claire’s cosmetic products.

According to the FDA, samples of the following products tested positive for tremolite asbestos during FDA testing:

Claire’s Eye Shadows – Batch No/Lot No: 08/17

Claire’s Compact Powder – Batch No/Lot No: 07/15

Claire’s Contour Palette – Batch No/Lot No: 04/17

Asbestos is a naturally occurring mineral that is often found near talc, an ingredient in many cosmetic products and is known to carry the risk of causing cancer, according to the FDA.