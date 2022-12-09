CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Over the counter products to treat cold and flu are flying from store shelves.

Communities across the country are experiencing a shortage in cold and flu medication, but that problem doesn’t seem to have reached western Massachusetts as of yet. The rise of RSV, flu and COVID-19 cases is spurring a shortage in cold and flu medication. Many customers across the country say they have encountered a hard time finding many popular over the counter medications like ibuprofen and acetaminophen. Doctors adding that if you are having trouble locating medicine some of the best remedies might already be in your cabinet.

“And if you’re coughing don’t forget, honey is the best cough medicine for your child under 12. It soothes those cough receptors so don’t worry about sugar, don’t worry about any of that. A teaspoon or two of honey every few hours, coat those cough receptors calm that cough down,” Dr. John O’Reilly, Chief of Pediatrics, Baystate Medical Center told 22News.

22News teams examined the shelfs of several local chain stores and did not not see a shortage of products. 22News also spoke to a pharmacy in Granby that also told said they were not experiencing an over the counter flu medicine shortage. But pharmacists added that it helps to be prepared for an possible shortage and people might want to round out their medicine cabinet to make it through the winter.

The doctor added that it’s also never too late to roll up your sleeve and get that flu shot.