Companions of seniors getting shots at mass vaccination sites

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The state has opened up appointments to more people at its mass vaccination sites.

No one waits outside in the cold to get a shot at the Eastfield Mall anymore. People now go through this new entrance to get a vaccine. And its not just people 75 and older now getting vaccinated, their caregiver who drove them are also included.

22News found out Curative is giving shots to people accompanying a senior without an appointment.



“He’s on his own, so I asked him if he was going and he said yes and I saw in the paper that if you give someone a hand, so I thought maybe they would,” said Robert Gaj of Feeding Hills. “I didn’t really care but they were nice enough to do it.”

This move by the state has prompted people to advertise as free drivers to the vaccination site. But the state is warning seniors to not accept calls from a stranger offering to take them to a vaccination site. Only go with someone you trust.



“I was able to get the shot today thank goodness,” said Hermenia Grayson of Ludlow. “My husband is older than I am and I’m his main caretaker. I’m 73 so I’m not quite 75 yet, but I have comorbidities so I thought I’d need the shot also.”

The state still asks caregivers to make an appointment before they head to a vaccination site. You can do this on the state’s website or by calling 2-1-1. The caregiver can also get their first dose even if the senior is getting their second dose.



Gov. Baker hopes this move encourages more seniors to get vaccinated. Still no word as to when the state will expand vaccinations to the next group in Phase 2, people 65 and older.