SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressman Richard Neal was in Springfield Monday morning to discuss health insurance coverage as the deadline for open enrollment approaches.

Congressman Neal was joined by Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, Senator Eric Lesser, Health Connector Chief of Policy and Strategy Audrey Gasteier and members from the Caring Health Center Monday morning.

The extension of open enrollment for Health Connector ends this week on Friday.

According to the The Health Connector website, the call center is experiencing long wait times due to a system outage.