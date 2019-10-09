Cooler fall weather reducing the risk of EEE

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – We still have some warmer days ahead, but the risk for EEE and West Nile Virus is quickly diminishing as we get deeper into the fall season.

Autumn brings vivid foliage to western Massachusetts, and of course, cooling temperatures. Since mosquitoes are cold-blooded, they rely on a warm environment for heat, so they become less active in the cold. And temperatures are predicted to drop the rest of this week.

People enjoying Springfield’s Forest Park told 22News they like the cooldown:

“Yes. It’s not hot, I love the foliage, the squirrels are all going around going after the acorns. Um, I just wear a couple of layers, and I don’t care if it’s snowing, I’ll be here,” Patricia from Springfield told 22News.

But the mosquitoes definitely don’t.

22News spoke with Natasha Wright, an entomologist with Braman Termite and Pest Elimination Specialists about how the cooler weather affects mosquitoes:

“So as those temperatures drop, the females, the ones that are biting you, will be less likely to fly. So around 50 to 55 degrees it’s going to be difficult to fly, once you get that first frost you’re going to kill off a lot of those adult mosquitoes.”

It’s important to note we’re not completely in the clear yet, because if we get some strong sun and temperatures over 60, the mosquitoes will become active again. So it really takes sustained cooler temperatures to end our risk for EEE.

And right now, insect activity is tapering off.