Cooley Dickinson and 22News go pink for breast cancer awareness

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News and Cooley Dickinson Hospital are teaming up to go pink Monday. It’s all part of a campaign to raise awareness about breast cancer.

While we continue to respond to this pandemic, Doctor Deborah Smith, a medical oncologist at Cooley Dickinson, says taking preventative measures are so important. Not just against the virus, but also breast cancer.

Dr. Smith told 22News mammograms are critical to finding signs of breast cancer. Plus, early detection can make all the difference in saving someone’s life.

During the peak of the lockdown, those screenings were put on hold but Doctor Smith says they can now take social distancing measures to offer those screenings and that this is an important timeframe for prevention care.

“The COVID numbers may go up and there may there may be a need to suspend COVID screenings for a time. So I think there is a window of opportunity right now and I would encourage people to take good care of themselves,” said Dr. Smith.

Doctor Smith also says that if you are going in for a screening, the staff is taking precautions such as sanitizing equipment, wearing protective gear and maintaining social distancing.

Learn more about Cooley Dickinson’s Breast Center here.