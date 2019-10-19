Doctors to answer questions about breast cancer on 22News Monday

(WWLP) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and 22News is Working for You with information on breast cancer diagnosis, treatment and prevention options. 

On Monday, 22News will host a team of doctors from Cooley Dickinson Hospital to answer your questions live during our evening newscast. The coverage will be streamed on the web following the 6 p.m. newscast.  

The team of doctors will discuss new treatment methods, new technology, cancer treatment and answer questions from viewers about health issues and concerns. 

If you have a question you would like answered, send them to ReportIt@wwlp.com.

We’ll have the list of questions ready for the doctors to answer on Monday. 

