Coronavirus: Are pregnant women at increased risk?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As the coronavirus continues to spread, there are concerns for those who may be more at risk.

According to the CDC, the immune system of women who are pregnant is slower to respond to illness.

While there is limited pregnancy-specific data on the coronavirus, based on similar viruses, pregnant women and babies are more at risk of becoming sick.

Right now, it is not known whether a pregnant woman with coronavirus can transmit the virus to her baby and there’s no information on the long term health effects on infants.

Recent data, however, has shown that babies who were born to mothers who had the virus, did not test positive for coronavirus.