1  of  2
Breaking News
Orange declares state of emergency to protect residents from COVID-19, social isolation recommended Encore Boston Harbor casino visitor tests positive for coronavirus
1  of  5
Closings and Delays
Asnuntuck Community College Enfield Public Schools Franklin County Technical School Rowe Elementary School Stone Academy-East Hartford

Coronavirus: Are pregnant women at increased risk?

Health

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Aug. 7, 2018 file photo, a doctor performs an ultrasound scan on a pregnant woman at a hospital in Chicago. A new study released Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, suggests when a pregnant woman breathes in air pollution, it can travel beyond her lungs to the placenta that guards her fetus. During pregnancy, particle pollution is linked to premature births and low birth weight, but scientists don’t understand why. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford, File)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As the coronavirus continues to spread, there are concerns for those who may be more at risk.

According to the CDC, the immune system of women who are pregnant is slower to respond to illness.

While there is limited pregnancy-specific data on the coronavirus, based on similar viruses, pregnant women and babies are more at risk of becoming sick.

Right now, it is not known whether a pregnant woman with coronavirus can transmit the virus to her baby and there’s no information on the long term health effects on infants.

Recent data, however, has shown that babies who were born to mothers who had the virus, did not test positive for coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories