Coronavirus Local Impact

Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Video Center
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Local News
Investigative
Coronavirus
Crime
Your Local Election Headquarters
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
World
Digital First
Photo Galleries
InFocus
Entertainment
Health
Top Stories
Masters Tournament postponed due to coronavirus concerns
Top Stories
2020 Boston Marathon postponed due to coronavirus
Video
U-Haul offers free self-storage to students displaced by school closures due to coronavirus
High school Basketball and Ice Hockey championships canceled, spring sports delayed due to coronavirus
Betty White confirms she is ‘fine’ amid coronavirus outbreak
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Snowfall Map
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Contact Us
Photo Galleries
Sports
Japan 2020
Masters Report
Top Stories
Masters Tournament postponed due to coronavirus concerns
Top Stories
2020 Boston Marathon postponed due to coronavirus
Video
Top Stories
Premier League, Champions League call off matches
Minor League Baseball delays start of championship season due to coronavirus
XFL ends new season due to Coronavirus
Sports leagues, tournaments suspend games amid coronavirus outbreak
Video
Community
Calendar
Student Broadcaster Scholarship
Massachusetts Lottery
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Mass Appeal
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
Healthy alternatives to some your favorite foods for National Nutrition Month
Video
Top Stories
See the play that inspired a popular “Rom-Com” movie at Westfield Theatre Group
Video
Top Stories
It’s Time to Retire the Fire
Video
Celebrate National Funeral Director and Mortician Recognition Day
Video
The Real ID: What Massachusetts residents need to know
Video
What’s Old is New Again – It’s Time to Ballroom Dance
Video
The CW
Mel Robbins Show
Shows
Top Stories
The CW announces spring 2020 premiere dates
Top Stories
Join GCCW on the “Road To Pensacon 2020”
Video
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Contests
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WWLP
Mobile Apps
Traffic Trackers
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Agawam High School closed after student’s family member was tested for coronavirus
Watch Live
Watch Live
Gov. Baker, Boston mayor to hold news conference regarding 2020 Boston Marathon
Previous Alert
1
of
/
10
Next Alert
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
Agawam Public Schools
1
of
/
10
Closings and Delays
Asnuntuck Community College
2
of
/
10
Closings and Delays
Enfield Public Schools
3
of
/
10
Closings and Delays
Franklin County Technical School
4
of
/
10
Closings and Delays
Greenfield Moose Family Ctr 997
5
of
/
10
Closings and Delays
Monson Free Library
6
of
/
10
Closings and Delays
Rowe Elementary School
7
of
/
10
Closings and Delays
St. Thomas the Apostle Parish-Palmer
8
of
/
10
Closings and Delays
Stone Academy-East Hartford
9
of
/
10
Closings and Delays
Sts. James and Andrew - Greenfield
10
of
/
10
Coronavirus Local Impact
High school Basketball and Ice Hockey championships canceled, spring sports delayed due to coronavirus
STCC closed Friday for deep cleaning in order to prevent coronavirus
Video
Agawam High School closed after student’s family member was tested for coronavirus
Video
Local businesses boost cleaning methods as coronavirus concerns grow
Video
Coronavirus causing a decrease in airline ticket prices
Video
More Coronavirus Local Impact Headlines
Longmeadow senior center puts visitor ban in place
Video
Lawmakers approve $15M aid package to fight coronavirus
Video
Coronavirus concerns could affect local elections
Video
Sports leagues, tournaments suspend games amid coronavirus outbreak
Video
East Longmeadow Public Library closed through end of March
Video
Berkshire East Mountain Resort closed for winter season
Local high school students react to possibility of remote learning
Video
Contaminated makeup could spread coronavirus through physical contact
Video
Comcast increasing low-income internet access during coronavirus pandemic
Local fans react to sports events being postponed due to coronavirus fears
Video
LIVE NOW /
Watch Mass Appeal at 11
Trending Stories
Agawam High School closed after student’s family member was tested for coronavirus
Video
List: Changes, closures at western Massachusetts, Connecticut schools due to coronavirus
2020 Boston Marathon postponed due to coronavirus
Video
Comcast increasing low-income internet access during coronavirus pandemic
Orange declares state of emergency to protect residents from COVID-19, social isolation recommended
Video