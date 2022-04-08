BOSTON (WWLP) – The Baker Administration will distribute more than one million at-home rapid antigen tests to food banks across the state.

The tests will go to eight of the largest Massachusetts food banks and food access organizations, which includes the Food Bank of western Massachusetts.

“We are very grateful to the Commonwealth for providing these at-home rapid tests. For the population that we serve it is not always easy to access these important health resources, so we are very happy to be able to provide them to our community through our programs and our partner agencies,” said Food Bank of Western Massachusetts Director of Programs Christina Maxwell.

The move is in an effort to increase access to residents who may not have access to COVID-19 rapid tests through more traditional channels. The food pantries will distribute the tests to their networks of over 570 local food pantries.

“As part of our public health toolkit, the Administration is committed to increasing access to convenient at home COVIID-19 tests for our residents,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders. “Partnering with these trusted community organizations is the right thing to do to ensure that individuals facing financial hardship and food insecurity have easy access to getting these tests.”

The state has distributed over 10 million at-home rapid tests since January.