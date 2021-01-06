10 patients, 10 staff members tested positive for COVID-19 at Western Massachusetts Hospital

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A total of twenty cases of COVID-19 have been reported among patients and staff members at Western Massachusetts Hospital in Westfield.

According to a Department of Public Health spokesperson, as of Tuesday, there are 10 positive cases among patients and 10 positive cases among staff members at the hospital. All patients who have tested positive have been isolated into a designated unit of the hospital, which is fully staffed with restricted access.

The spokesperson sent 22News a statement reading:

“As Western Massachusetts Hospital has navigated the public health emergency, its incident Command Center has prepared for and responded to COVID-19. Through ongoing surveillance testing, Western Massachusetts Hospital can quickly identify positive staff and patient cases, and per infection control protocol all positive patients are immediately isolated, and staff are directed to quarantine at home. As COVID-19 community transmission exists throughout the state, Hospital leadership will continue to follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Public Health, enforcing strict infection control protocols including use of personal protective equipment (PPE), and prioritizing the health and safety of patients and staff.”

Located on East Mountain Road in Westfield, Western Massachusetts Hospital is a state-run facility that provides care to uninsured and under-insured Massachusetts residents for a variety of chronic conditions and complicated medical conditions, ranging from heart disease to dementia.