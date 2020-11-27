10 western Massachusetts communities at high-risk for COVID, 15 moderate

(WWLP) – Nearly a dozen western Massachusetts communities are now listed as high-risk for COVID-19 spread, according to a weekly data report released by the state Department of Public Health.

Health officials on Friday listed the following 10 municipalities as red, meaning those areas have seen more than 25 positive COVID-19 cases in a week:

Chicopee

East Longmeadow

Hampden

Holyoke

Lenox

Ludlow

Monson

Southwick

Springfield

West Springfield

Fifteen local areas were listed as yellow in this week’s report, meaning those communities are at moderate risk for the virus and have seen less than or equal to 25 cases in a week. Those areas are Agawam, Amherst, Belchertown, Easthampton, Granby, Ware, Westfield, South Hadley, Sunderland, Longmeadow, North Adams, Northampton, Palmer, Pittsfield and Wilbraham.

Listed as a green zone, meaning those areas are at low risk with less than or equal to 15 COVID-19 cases were reported in a week are Adams, Athol, Brimfield, Great Barrington, Greenfield, Hatfield, and Southampton.

You can find out more information about the state’s COVID-19 report and weekly data here.