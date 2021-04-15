11 communities high-risk for COVID-19 in western Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – Less than a dozen western Massachusetts communities are currently at high risk for COVID-19 spread, according to a weekly report released by state health officials.

The Department of Public Health report, which reports new COVID data every Thursday, listed the following 11 communities in the “red zone”:

Adams

Chicopee

Holyoke

Lee

Ludlow

Monson

Orange

Southwick

Springfield

West Springfield

Williamstown

A red zone means more than 25 COVID cases were reported in the last 14 days.

State public health officials also reported 19 local areas at moderate-risk in Thursday’s report. This number has increased compared to last week when 16 communities were listed. A yellow zone means 25 or less cases were reported in the last two weeks.

Agawam

Amherst

Belchertown

Dalton

East Longmeadow

Easthampton

Granby

Greenfield

Hampden

Longmeadow

North Adams

Montague

Palmer

Pittsfield

South Hadley

Southampton

Ware

Westfield

Wilbraham

The number of low-risk (green zone) communities is at four communities including Brimfield, Northampton, Great Barrington and Hatfield. Last week, the state health officials reported three green zones in western Massachusetts.

You can view the full DPH report here under “City and Town Data.”