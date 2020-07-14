11 patients with COVID-19 at Baystate Health as of Tuesday

1  of  3
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As of Tuesday, Baystate Health has two patients with COVID-19 in critical care.

According to recent results, Baystate is currently caring for 11 patients with the coronavirus, two of whom are in ICU, and 16 hospitalized patients under investigation for the virus.

COVID-19 testing results broken up by hospital:

  • Baystate Medical Center – 10 confirmed, 11 under investigation
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed, 4 under investigation
  • Baystate Wing Hospital – 1 confirmed, 1 under investigation
  • Baystate Noble Hospital – 0 confirmed, 4 under investigation

As of Monday, the Department of Health reports 105,783 confirmed cases and 8,115 total deaths of COVID-19 in Massachusetts.

