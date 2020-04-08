1  of  2
12 COVID-19 deaths reported at Williamstown nursing home
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – A total of 12 people have died in a COVID-19 outbreak at a nursing and rehabilitation facility in northwestern Berkshire County.

Berkshire Health Systems spokesperson Lisa Gaudet confirmed the deaths at Williamstown Commons in a statement sent to 22News. She added that 33 patients at the facility have tested positive so far.

All residents have received testing with the help of the Department of Public Health, but not all results are back yet. Gaudet said they should have the results in the next day or two.

