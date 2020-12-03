12 western Massachusetts communities listed as high-risk for COVID-19, 15 moderate, 5 low

DPH

BOSTON (WWLP) – A dozen western Massachusetts communities are at high-risk for COVID-19, according to the state Department of Public Health’s weekly COVID-19 report.

The report, which was released early Thursday evening, lists the following local municipalities as red, meaning those areas have seen an uptick with more than 25 infections in the past week:

  • Chicopee
  • Granby
  • Hampden
  • Holyoke
  • Ludlow
  • Lenox
  • Monson
  • Palmer
  • Pittsfield
  • Southwick
  • Springfield
  • West Springfield
State public health officials listed 15 western Massachusetts as moderate risk for the virus, meaning those areas saw less than or equal to 25 COVID-19 cases. Those communities include:

  • Agawam
  • Amherst
  • Athol
  • Belchertown
  • Dalton
  • East Longmeadow
  • Easthampton
  • South Hadley
  • Ware
  • Westfield
  • Wilbraham
  • Great Barrington
  • Greenfield
  • North Adams
  • Longmeadow

While most areas in western Massachusetts continue to see a rise in virus infections, Adams, Montague, Northampton, Lanesborough and Southampton remain as a green zone, meaning less than or equal to 15 COVID cases were reported.

On Wednesday, Massachusetts reported a record number of COVID-19 infections across the state with over 6,000 new cases and 49 new deaths. The total number of confirmed cases since March statewide now stands at 232,264.

Over 10,000 people have died across the Commonwealth since the outbreak began in March.

Lawmakers and health experts continue to urge all residents to abide by the COVID-19 restrictions and wear a mask to help stop further spread of the virus.

You can read the full DPH Weekly COVID-19 report here.

22News will continue to follow the coronavirus situation in Massachusetts and bring you the latest.

