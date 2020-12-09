128 COVID-19 cases at Hampden County Jail in Ludlow

COVID-19 testing of all staff and inmates at the Hampden County Jail (Photo: Hampden County Sheriff’s Department)

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden County Jail continues to see an increase in COVID-19 cases.

While most cases are asymptomatic, no one has been hospitalized. As of Wednesday, there are 128 positive cases of COVID-19. The jail has 82 inmates and 46 staff members who have tested positive.

This is an increase of 29 COVID-19 cases from last week.

Positive staff members are home quarantining and all positive cases in custody are showing mild or no symptoms, and in medical quarantine with around-the-clock medical care. None of the inmates or staff members have been hospitalized.

Due to the rise in cases in Massachusetts, Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi ordered a precautionary round of testing for all staff and every person in the department’s custody. The department is also screening every single staff member before each shift to ensure everyone is healthy and symptom-free.