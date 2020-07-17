13 patients with COVID-19 at Baystate Health as of Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As of Friday, Baystate Health has one patient with COVID-19 in critical care.

According to recent results, Baystate is currently caring for 13 patients with the coronavirus, one of whom is in ICU, and 8 hospitalized patients under investigation for the virus.

COVID-19 testing results broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 13 confirmed, 6 under investigation

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed, 2 under investigation

Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed, 0 under investigation

Baystate Noble Hospital – 0 confirmed, 0 under investigation

The Department of Public Health reported that there are now 106,271 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 8,163 deaths as of Thursday.