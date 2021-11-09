1,397 new cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 24 new confirmed deaths and 1,397 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 877

5-9 years: 1,380

10-14 years: 1,335

15-19 years: 887

20-29 years: 2,377

30-39 years: 2,641

40-49 years: 1,954

50-59 years: 1,992

60-69 years: 1,467

70-79 years: 729

80+ years: 424

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 63,441 new tests were performed with an overall of 31,847,996 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 10,815 new individuals have tested positive with 2,402,935 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.05%

Hospitalizations:

There are 515 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 143 patients that are in intensive care units and 143 patients intubated. There are 181 patients of the 515 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,397

Total Cases: 808,601

New Deaths: 24

Total Deaths: 18,719

Probable COVID-19 Cases

Total Cases: 58,744

New Deaths: 4

Total Deaths: 398

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 106

Total Confirmed Cases: 66,842

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,677

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 16

Total Confirmed Cases: 11,896

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 321

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 10

Total Confirmed Cases: 3,539

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 123

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 39

Total Confirmed Cases: 9,427

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 325

Higher Education:

There are 307 new cases in the last week with a total of 24,538 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 241,583 new tests reported with a total of 11,214,794.