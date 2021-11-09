1,397 new cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 24 new confirmed deaths and 1,397 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 877
- 5-9 years: 1,380
- 10-14 years: 1,335
- 15-19 years: 887
- 20-29 years: 2,377
- 30-39 years: 2,641
- 40-49 years: 1,954
- 50-59 years: 1,992
- 60-69 years: 1,467
- 70-79 years: 729
- 80+ years: 424
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 63,441 new tests were performed with an overall of 31,847,996 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 10,815 new individuals have tested positive with 2,402,935 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.05%
Hospitalizations:
There are 515 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 143 patients that are in intensive care units and 143 patients intubated. There are 181 patients of the 515 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 1,397
- Total Cases: 808,601
- New Deaths: 24
- Total Deaths: 18,719
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 1,397
- Total Cases: 58,744
- New Deaths: 4
- Total Deaths: 398
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 106
- Total Confirmed Cases: 66,842
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,677
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 16
- Total Confirmed Cases: 11,896
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 321
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 10
- Total Confirmed Cases: 3,539
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 123
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 39
- Total Confirmed Cases: 9,427
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 325
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 307 new cases in the last week with a total of 24,538 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 241,583 new tests reported with a total of 11,214,794.