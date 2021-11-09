1,397 new cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts

Coronavirus Local Impact

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 24 new confirmed deaths and 1,397 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 877
  • 5-9 years: 1,380
  • 10-14 years: 1,335
  • 15-19 years: 887
  • 20-29 years: 2,377
  • 30-39 years: 2,641
  • 40-49 years: 1,954
  • 50-59 years: 1,992
  • 60-69 years: 1,467
  • 70-79 years: 729
  • 80+ years: 424

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 63,441 new tests were performed with an overall of 31,847,996 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 10,815 new individuals have tested positive with 2,402,935 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.05%

Hospitalizations:

There are 515 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 143 patients that are in intensive care units and 143 patients intubated. There are 181 patients of the 515 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 1,397
  • Total Cases: 808,601
  • New Deaths: 24
  • Total Deaths: 18,719

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 1,397
  • Total Cases: 58,744
  • New Deaths: 4
  • Total Deaths: 398

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 106
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 66,842
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,677

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 16
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 11,896
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 321

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 10
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 3,539
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 123

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 39
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 9,427
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 325

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 307 new cases in the last week with a total of 24,538 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 241,583 new tests reported with a total of 11,214,794.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus